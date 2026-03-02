Anthropic Launches Free AI Learning Platform With Courses On Claude, AI Fluency And Developer Tools

Anthropic, the leading artificial intelligence organization and developer of the Claude series of AI systems, has introduced a comprehensive online-based learning platform with free self-study courses targeting developers, students, educators, and AI enthusiasts. The online-based training platform is available on Anthropic's official Skilljar-based training portal (anthropic.skilljar.com)

The Anthropic AI-based online training platform offers users a range of training courses targeting key topics such as the use of the Claude AI-based assistant for daily work activities, such as Claude 101. Other key training paths include Claude Code in Action and Building with the Claude API, which provide users with the ability to effectively integrate the Claude AI-based system with development environments and utilize context-driven tools and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to effectively connect AI systems with external software systems.

It also offers AI Fluency-based training paths targeting educators and students, enabling users to effectively collaborate with AI systems and plan their academic and professional lives through the use of AI-based systems. Upon completion of the training programs, users can obtain certification to acknowledge their skills.

This initiative is also a part of the larger picture of the industry's move towards the higher accessibility of AI education, as well as the creation of an educated workforce.

FAQs

What is Skilljar and why am I logging in?

Skilljar is a learning management system that hosts Anthropic's course content. You are required to log in to have access to course content and track your learning progress through their platform.

What data does Skilljar collect?

Skilljar collects basic learning analytics such as course and lesson completion and quiz results. It helps track your learning progress and issues certificates accordingly, as per their Privacy Policy.

How does Skilljar's data differ from Anthropic's account data?

Skilljar only tracks your course activity and learning progress. Anthropic's account tracks your activity and access to Claude AI services and Anthropic Console.

Is Skilljar secure? Where do they store their data?

Yes, Skilljar is secure and uses encryption and secure hosting practices and is SOC 2 compliant. Data is stored securely according to industry standards.

Do I need an Anthropic account?

No, it's not required. You just need a Skilljar account to have access to the course content. You need an Anthropic account if you wish to use Claude AI services in the future.