Lotions, Sunscreens Linked To Hormonal Disruptions In Children, Study Finds

The research also reveals that exposure varies among different racial and ethnic groups.

A recent study found a worrying correlation between the use of personal care products including lotions, hair oils, hair conditioners, ointments, and sunscreen, and higher levels of phthalates in young children, according to the new study by George Mason University College of Public Health.

According to the study, depending on the children's racial and ethnic origin, different quantities of these chemicals-known for their endocrine-disrupting qualities-were identified. Phthalates are frequently utilised in plastics to improve their flexibility and durability; they are also found in a lot of personal hygiene products.

Researchers are concerned about possible effects on children's development during important growth phases since these chemicals mimic, inhibit, or interact with the body's natural hormones.

"This is the first study to suggest that different skin care products used by young children may differentially increase exposure to endocrine-disrupting phthalates and phthalate replacements in young children," said the primary investigator of the study, Michael S Bloom, professor in the Department of Global and Community Health at George Mason University's College of Public Health.

The study collected medical data from 630 children between the ages of four and eight from 10 different sites across the United States, including a clinical examination and a urinalysis. The child's parent or guardian was also asked to complete a survey within 24 hours prior to the child's examination, which included questions regarding the child's sociodemographic information (race/ethnic identity, sex assigned at birth, etc.). It also asked parents to list all the skin care products, including lotions, soaps, shampoos, oils, and cosmetics, that were applied to the child's skin in the 24 hours prior to their examination, with as much specificity as possible regarding the product type and brand or generic name.

"We found associations between recent use of different skin care products and higher concentrations of phthalate and phthalate-replacement compounds," said Bloom. "There were different relationships between the use of skin care products and the endocrine-disrupting chemicals in children depending on their racial and ethnic identities and their sex assigned at birth. We also found that distinct patterns of using multiple skin care products were predictive of higher concentrations of phthalates and phthalate replacements."

"The results can inform policies to address the use of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in skin care products that may be used on children and to help advise parents' decisions about using products to limit their children's exposure to potential developmental toxicants," said Bloom.

The research emphasizes raising public awareness of the possible dangers associated with kids' regular exposure to these chemicals, especially in the early years when hormonal balance is crucial for healthy development.