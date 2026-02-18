Korean Scientists Develop Light Therapy That Cuts Hair Loss Marker By 92%

Scientists in South Korea are developing a flexible light therapy hat that could offer a new way to treat hair loss. Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology said their specially tuned near-infrared light system reduced a key ageing marker in human hair cells by nearly 92 per cent in laboratory tests.

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

The new treatment targets human dermal papilla cells, which play an important role in hair growth at the base of hair follicles. As hair follicles age, they produce higher levels of an enzyme called beta-galactosidase, a recognised biomarker linked to cell ageing and hair loss.

According to the researchers, hair cells treated with their customised near-infrared organic light-emitting diode system showed 92 per cent fewer ageing markers compared with untreated cells. The light was tuned to a wavelength of 730 to 740 nanometres, believed to be ideal for activating hair-regenerating cells.

Unlike many existing light therapy helmets that rely on lasers or LED devices, the new system uses thin and flexible OLED technology. This allows the device to fit closely to the scalp inside a soft cap, spreading light more evenly and making it more comfortable to wear.

Hair loss affects millions worldwide. In the United States alone, up to 40 per cent of people experience hereditary patterned hair loss. Current treatments include minoxidil and finasteride, but both have limitations and possible side effects.

Although the wearable hat has not yet been tested on humans, researchers say further preclinical studies are planned to confirm its safety and effectiveness.