Wolf Moon 2026: Know How And When To Witness The Supermoon

Astronomers and skywatchers are preparing for a rare celestial event as the full "wolf moon" on January 3 is set to appear larger and brighter than usual. This supermoon will be the last of its kind until November 2026, offering a unique opportunity to observe the moon at its closest approach to Earth, reported the National Geographic.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's full phase occurs at its closest point to Earth, perigee. During this time, the moon appears approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than its farthest and dimmest version, a micromoon.

This year's New Year's supermoon will reach its maximum brightness on January 3rd at approximately 5 am EST. However, if the sky is clear, it can be seen throughout the night of January 2nd through January 3rd.

Best Time To View A Supermoon

Experts recommend viewing the moon during its waning and rising periods, around sunset and sunrise, for the most impressive view. According to NASA, the moon appears especially large near the horizon, a phenomenon known as the "moon illusion," while its size is virtually unchanged from above.

The moon's colour also enhances its beauty. From above, it appears bright white, while near the horizon, it glows orange. This is because the Moon's light passes through more of the atmosphere when it is lower in the sky. Blue wavelengths are scattered during this time, while longer red wavelengths are easily transmitted, making the Moon appear orange.

Other Astronomical Attractions

January's supermoon is accompanied by several other remarkable astronomical events. On the night of January 3rd, Jupiter will be near the Moon, and the winter constellation Orion will also be visible. Additionally, Saturn can be seen in the southwest sky at moonrise.

This month's supermoon coincides with the peak period of the Quadrantid meteor shower, from January 2nd to 3rd. This meteor shower is known for its bright meteors, called fireballs. Some meteors will be obscured by the Moon's glare, but the brightest fireballs can be easily seen from midnight to dawn.

Enjoying the Supermoon doesn't require binoculars or a telescope. It can be seen with the naked eye. If you're using binoculars or a telescope, the mid-gibbous period is the best time to view the Moon's surface, such as craters and mountains.

Use a DSLR or mirrorless camera, a tripod, and a telephoto lens for photography, especially during the rising moon, when its orange hue is at its most beautiful phase. Smartphone users can use optical zoom (about 5x) and a tripod to capture clear and impressive images.

The January Supermoon is a rare and spectacular opportunity for skywatchers, allowing them to see a bright full moon, dazzling planets, and a meteor fireball all in one night.