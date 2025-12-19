French Shipwreck Found 1.6 Miles Deep With Hundreds Of Ceramics

A remarkable underwater discovery has emerged off the coast of southeastern France, where hundreds of ceramic jugs and plates were found on a merchant shipwreck lying more than a mile beneath the sea. The vessel, named Camarat 4, measures 98 feet long and 23 feet wide, making it the deepest known shipwreck in French waters, reported Newsweek.

The French Navy discovered the wreck in March during a seabed monitoring operation near Ramatuelle, off Saint-Tropez. Located 1.6 miles below the Mediterranean Sea's surface, the ship has become the deepest wreck ever found off the French coast. Previously, this record was held by the submarine La Minerve, which sank at a depth of 1.4 miles near Toulon in 1968, AFP reported.

When a large shape appeared on the seabed, underwater cameras identified it as the wreck of an unidentified ship. Later, the French Ministry of Underwater and Submarine Archaeological Research confirmed that it was indeed the deepest shipwreck off the French coast.

Six cannons, two large vessels, and possibly multiple anchors were found in the wreck. Images and analysis revealed that the ship likely sailed from a port in northern Italy. Archaeologists were surprised to find the ship's stern empty, leading them to speculate that it may have capsised because its cargo was stored in an unusual manner.

The ship's cargo was well-preserved, including approximately 200 ceramic jugs of various sizes, with their patterns still visible, as well as plates and other objects. The French Navy believes the site could yield further discoveries. According to experts, these ceramic jugs were likely made in Liguria, a coastal region of northwest Italy near the French border.

This shipwreck, believed to date from the 16th century, is a significant discovery for historians and archaeologists. Its preservation provides unique insights into maritime trade, crafts, and activities of that time.

Other significant discoveries in the Mediterranean Sea in recent years include a well-preserved 2,000-year-old shipwreck in Barbir Bay near Sukojan, Croatia, a 2,000-year-old Roman terracotta jar discovered off the coast of Italy in 2023, and a Greek merchant ship discovered off the coast of Bulgaria in 2018.

The wreck of Camarat 4 has not yet been fully explored, and archaeologists expect further exciting discoveries. The site offers a rare opportunity to study 16th-century cargo, shipbuilding techniques, and trade practices. The depth of the ship and the preservation of its objects make it exceptional in the field of underwater archaeology.

The ongoing exploration of Camarat 4 will shed new light on the maritime history of the Mediterranean and the understanding of centuries-old European trade networks.