Can Blood Predict A 100-Year Life? New Studies Say The Clues Are There

Scientists studying people who live beyond 100 years have found that their blood carries distinct biological signatures that may help explain extreme longevity and healthier ageing, according to ScienceAlert.

New research suggests that centenarians (those aged 100 or more) and supercentenarians (aged 110 and above) have unique blood profiles that differ significantly from the rest of the population. These differences can be detected as early as the age of 65, long before individuals reach extreme old age.

Researchers believe these blood-based markers may play a protective role against age-related diseases, although their exact link to genetics and lifestyle remains unclear. If confirmed, these markers could become important targets for future longevity research.

Earlier this year, Spanish scientists conducted one of the most detailed physiological and genetic studies of a supercentenarian, Maria Branyas, who lived to 117. Her blood showed strong immune system markers and extremely low levels of "bad" cholesterol. Notably, her cells functioned as if they were much younger than her actual age.

While Branyas had very short telomeres, structures usually associated with ageing and disease - researchers suggest this may have helped prevent cancer by limiting uncontrolled cell growth.

Meanwhile, a study from China analysed blood samples from 65 centenarians and found lower levels of fatty acids and other metabolites compared to younger groups. Scientists say such metabolic patterns could one day help predict lifespan or act as "longevity clocks".

Although no single blood test can yet predict how long a person will live, researchers say diet, lifestyle and metabolism play a major role. Many longevity-related markers are linked to nutrition, suggesting healthier diets - such as the Mediterranean diet followed by Branyas - may support longer, healthier lives.

Scientists remain hopeful that insights from the blood of exceptionally long-lived people will eventually lead to treatments or lifestyle strategies that benefit everyone.