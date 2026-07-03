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Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Dazzling Green Aurora Rippling Across Space

She described the aurora view as deeply moving and encouraged viewers to watch the video with sound for full immersion.

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Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Dazzling Green Aurora Rippling Across Space
She also encouraged viewers to fully experience the moment with sound.
  • Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a timelapse of a powerful aurora from space
  • The aurora was captured during the Epsilon mission and is available in HD
  • She described the view as deeply moving and magical to witness in space
How often do astronauts see auroras from the space station?

Astronaut Sophie Adenot has shared a breathtaking space experience, posting a timelapse of a powerful aurora seen during the Epsilon mission.

In a post on social media, she said that after the photos, which are available in HD on her Flickr account, she is thrilled to finally share the timelapse of the most spectacular aurora so far from the Epsilon mission.

Watch Video Here:

She described the view as deeply moving and said that it is hard not to give in to the magic of the moment while watching this ribbon of green light ripple and dance before their eyes.

She also encouraged viewers to fully experience the moment with sound, saying that they should turn on the sound to fully immerse themselves in the experience and that the music was carefully chosen to evoke the emotions she felt while admiring the spectacle from space.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the auroras. One user commented, "What a fascinating sight."

Another user noted, "Magnificent, thank you for sharing."

"Thank you Sophie for allowing us to experience these moments of grace," added a third user.

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Astronaut Sophie Adenot, Epsilon Mission, Aurora Timelapse
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