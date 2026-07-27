Watch: Astronaut Performs Yin Yoga In Space, Internet Calls It "Magically Elegant"

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot recently offered a rare peek into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a video shared on Instagram, Adenot demonstrated her yin yoga routine in microgravity, showing online users what it takes to find balance while floating in space. Fans quickly flooded the comment section, with one user describing it as "magically elegant". For Adenot, practising yoga has been an integral part of her daily life for years on Earth, a habit she has successfully adapted to low-Earth orbit.

"On board the Station, I spend 30 minutes doing yin yoga stretching poses every evening to unwind after a busy day," she wrote in her caption.

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Unlike fast-paced and dynamic styles of yoga, yin yoga is all about slow stretches held for extended periods. In the microgravity environment of the ISS, where astronauts lack the grounding pull of gravity, holding these stretches requires unique adaptations. The poses rely on wall handholds, foot restraints and core control to stretch tight muscles.

Adenot teased that a comprehensive video breaking down her space yoga techniques will be released soon, offering a look at how human flexibility adapts in the ISS.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video captivated thousands of users across social media. "Space Yoga is magically elegant," one commenter wrote. "It has always been my dream to feel the effects of apesanteur [weightlessness]!" shared another.

"This is so fantastic! I'd love to know what it feels like to do these poses with no physical ground to be 'grounded,'" a third user added.

"Thank you, Sophie, for all these videos-each one more beautiful than the last. Fun, artistic, and scientific all at once. You make us dream," commented another enthusiast