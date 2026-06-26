Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Astronaut Says Football And Space Missions Unite People, Extends Support To France In FIFA World Cup 2026

Her message connected space exploration with the spirit of sports, highlighting how both bring people together and create a shared sense of energy.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Astronaut Says Football And Space Missions Unite People, Extends Support To France In FIFA World Cup 2026
She spoke about the excitement of the ongoing matches and the final stages of the group competition.
  • Astronaut Sophie Adenot expressed support for the French football team during the competition
  • She posted a video with a football to show encouragement for players and support staff
  • Adenot compared major sports events to space missions for their unifying energy
What is the mission Sophie Adenot is currently on?

Astronaut Sophie Adenot has shared a supportive message for the French football team during the ongoing competition, expressing her thoughts and encouragement for the players and staff. She posted a message along with a video featuring a football, showing her support for the team.

In her post, she wrote, "Since the beginning of the competition, my thoughts have been with the French team, the support staff, and everyone who is passionate about football. Major competitions - just like space missions - have something special: they bring us together, infuse us with the same energy, and remind us of the strength of the collective."

Watch Video Here:

She also spoke about the excitement of the ongoing matches and the final stages of the group competition.

She added, "One more night, one more game before the end of this group stage. Sleep tight and go France, go Les Bleus!"

Her message connected space exploration with the spirit of sports, highlighting how both bring people together and create a shared sense of energy and teamwork.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Astronaut Sophie Adenot, French Football Team, Football Competition
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com