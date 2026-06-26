Astronaut Says Football And Space Missions Unite People, Extends Support To France In FIFA World Cup 2026

Astronaut Sophie Adenot has shared a supportive message for the French football team during the ongoing competition, expressing her thoughts and encouragement for the players and staff. She posted a message along with a video featuring a football, showing her support for the team.

In her post, she wrote, "Since the beginning of the competition, my thoughts have been with the French team, the support staff, and everyone who is passionate about football. Major competitions - just like space missions - have something special: they bring us together, infuse us with the same energy, and remind us of the strength of the collective."

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She also spoke about the excitement of the ongoing matches and the final stages of the group competition.

She added, "One more night, one more game before the end of this group stage. Sleep tight and go France, go Les Bleus!"

Her message connected space exploration with the spirit of sports, highlighting how both bring people together and create a shared sense of energy and teamwork.