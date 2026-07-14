Astronaut Captures Sparkling City Lights And Auroras From Space

Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a view of Earth at night from orbit, calling it one of her favourite sights. Adenot shared a video showing the view and highlighted the beauty of the planet as seen from space.

She wrote, "One of my favourite views from orbit: Earth at night, lit up by human activities and natural phenomena. How beautiful our planet is!"

The footage offers a breathtaking perspective of the planet from space, featuring sparkling city lights, vibrant auroras, and a spectacular moonrise as seen from orbit.

Watch Video Here:

The post showed Adenot's appreciation for the view of Earth from space, where the planet appeared lit up during the night.

The stunning footage serves as a reminder of Earth's beauty and fragility when viewed from space. From glowing city lights to shimmering auroras and a radiant moonrise, the video offers a rare perspective that highlights both the planet's natural wonders and human presence.