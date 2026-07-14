Astronaut Captures Sparkling City Lights And Auroras From Space

- Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a night view of Earth from orbit
- The video shows city lights, auroras, and a moonrise from space
- Adenot described Earth at night as one of her favourite views
Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a view of Earth at night from orbit, calling it one of her favourite sights. Adenot shared a video showing the view and highlighted the beauty of the planet as seen from space.
She wrote, "One of my favourite views from orbit: Earth at night, lit up by human activities and natural phenomena. How beautiful our planet is!"
The footage offers a breathtaking perspective of the planet from space, featuring sparkling city lights, vibrant auroras, and a spectacular moonrise as seen from orbit.
Watch Video Here:
Jour 150, orbite 2326 — L'une de mes vues préférées depuis l'orbite : La Terre de nuit ✨🌍, illuminée par les activités humaines et les phénomènes naturels. Que notre planète est belle !— Adenot Sophie (@Soph_astro) July 13, 2026
🎥 @ESA / @NASA#εpsilon • @esaspaceflight • @ESA_fr • @Space_Station • @NASAJohnson… pic.twitter.com/y9FTcM36Lb
The post showed Adenot's appreciation for the view of Earth from space, where the planet appeared lit up during the night.
The stunning footage serves as a reminder of Earth's beauty and fragility when viewed from space. From glowing city lights to shimmering auroras and a radiant moonrise, the video offers a rare perspective that highlights both the planet's natural wonders and human presence.
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