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Astronaut Captures Sparkling City Lights And Auroras From Space

The post showed Adenot's appreciation for the view of Earth from space, where the planet appeared lit up during the night.

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Astronaut Captures Sparkling City Lights And Auroras From Space
Adenot shared a video showing the view and highlighted the beauty of the planet as seen from space.
  • Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a night view of Earth from orbit
  • The video shows city lights, auroras, and a moonrise from space
  • Adenot described Earth at night as one of her favourite views
How often do astronauts see the sunrise or sunset?

Astronaut Sophie Adenot shared a view of Earth at night from orbit, calling it one of her favourite sights. Adenot shared a video showing the view and highlighted the beauty of the planet as seen from space.

She wrote, "One of my favourite views from orbit: Earth at night, lit up by human activities and natural phenomena. How beautiful our planet is!"

The footage offers a breathtaking perspective of the planet from space, featuring sparkling city lights, vibrant auroras, and a spectacular moonrise as seen from orbit.

Watch Video Here:

The post showed Adenot's appreciation for the view of Earth from space, where the planet appeared lit up during the night.

The stunning footage serves as a reminder of Earth's beauty and fragility when viewed from space. From glowing city lights to shimmering auroras and a radiant moonrise, the video offers a rare perspective that highlights both the planet's natural wonders and human presence.

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