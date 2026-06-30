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NASA Satellite Images Show 58,000 Buildings Damaged In Venezuela Earthquakes

NASA said that its satellites were "providing critical support, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground assess impacts and guide response efforts."

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NASA Satellite Images Show 58,000 Buildings Damaged In Venezuela Earthquakes
Some 1,700 people were killed and thousands remain missing
  • NASA's satellite data shows over 58,000 buildings damaged or destroyed in Venezuela quakes
  • Twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela, causing over 1,700 deaths
  • Satellite radar data from June 25 indicates widespread structural damage in affected areas
Why is there such a large difference in the reported damage numbers?

The powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week damaged or destroyed more than 58,000 buildings, according to a preliminary assessment of satellite data published by US space agency NASA.

Some 1,700 people were killed and thousands remain missing following the quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 -- the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century.

"Approximately 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed across the affected region" based on satellite radar data gathered on June 25, the day after the earthquakes, according to researchers Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University.

Rescue teams sift through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Venezuela, as officials confirmed 189 total structural collapses in the wake of the devastating twin earthquakes

The duo were citing data from the European Space Agency's high-resolution radar imagery satellite Sentinel-1.

"This is a preliminary, rapid assessment. It reflects abrupt surface change consistent with damage," the researchers wrote, adding that the figure should only be read as an indicator and was not verified on the ground.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez reported on Monday that 855 buildings have been damaged, including 189 "total collapses."

NASA said that its satellites were "providing critical support, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground assess impacts and guide response efforts."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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