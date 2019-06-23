Robbers Steal ATM Machine Carrying Around Rs 30 Lakh

The unidentified robbers used a rope and an SUV to steal the SBI cash machine. (Representational)

A gang of robbers fled with an entire ATM machine of the State Bank of India in Maharashtra's Pune, the police said today.

There were nearly Rs 30 lakh in cash in the ATM machine when the robbery took place around 1:45 am on Saturday at the kiosk located in Yavat area, about 60 km from the city, an official said.

The unidentified robbers used a rope and an SUV to steal the cash machine.

"They first blackened the CCTV installed at the ATM centre by using a black spray and then tied the cash vending machine to a rope and pulled it away with the help of an SUV," he said.

A case was registered and four police teams were fanned out to search for the culprits, he said.

The Reserve Bank recently asked banks to ensure their ATMs are grouted to a wall, pillar, or floor by September-end, except those installed in high secured premises such as airports, to enhance security of the cash vending machines.