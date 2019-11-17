Watch: Pune's Sanitation Worker Blends Singing And Cleaning To Create Awareness

Mahadev Jadhav is working with Pune Municipal Corporation for nearly 25 years and is sings cleanliness songs to create awareness.

Pune | | Updated: November 18, 2019 00:08 IST
Pune Municipal Corporation worker Mahadev Jadhav has composed many different songs on cleaning


Pune: 

A sanitation worker working in the Pune Municipal Corporation has become famous for his unique initiative where he makes people aware about cleanliness through singing songs.

Mahadev Jadhav, a sanitation worker working with the Pune Municipal Corporation for nearly 25 years, is also doing cleaning work as well as making people aware by singing cleanliness songs.

Besides being a cleaning worker, he himself has composed many different songs on cleaning, which he plays in front of people every day in the morning while separating the wet and dry garbage.

Through his songs, he tries to make people understand the importance of cleanliness.



