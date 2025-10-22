Wages Withheld, Sanitation Workers Dump Garbage In Front Of Panchayat Office In Bihar

Upset over the non-payment of pending wages during the festive season, sanitation workers dumped garbage in front of a Nagar Panchayat office in Bihar's Nawada district on Wednesday.

The sanitation workers said they had been assured that their dues would be paid and they continued working. They went on strike when the assurance was not kept and, four days into the strike, dumped a pile of garbage in front of the Rajauli Nagar Panchayat office in Nawada.

They then marched through the city area and shouted slogans against the chief councillor, deputy chief councillor, and other representatives of the panchayat. They demanded that their wages be paid before Chhath Puja, which will begin on Saturday, and said they would continue their strike until then.

Nagar Panchayat Officer in Charge Mohammad Gufran Majhari said action will be taken against the workers who dumped garbage in front of the office. On the pending wages, he said the contractor has assured the panchayat that the sanitation workers will be paid salary dues for one month soon.

Residents of the area said garbage has piled up around streets since the strike began, giving rise to a foul smell and increasing the risk of diseases.