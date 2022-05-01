11 Suffer Burn Injuries After Fuel Poured On Lit Cremation Pyre In Pune

Some of the victims were seriously injured, said an official. (Representational)

As many as 11 persons suffered burn injuries during a cremation at a crematorium on Tadiwala Road on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

"When fuel was being poured on the already lit pyre, there was a flare-up. Some 11 people suffered injuries," he said.

"The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe," he said.

Some of the victims were seriously injured, said another official.

Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said.

As per Kamble's son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members, the official added.

