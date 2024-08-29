Pune Hit-And-Run Teen Seeks Return Of Seized Passport And Porsche

Pune Porsche Hit-And-Run Case: The hearing will now take place on September 26.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)of Pune on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on three applications in the Porsche crash case until September 26.

The defence's applications for the release of the impounded Porsche and the minor's passport were also deferred.

The applications include the police's plea to try the minor driver as an adult, and two defence pleas to release the seized Porsche car and the minor driver's passport, said a Pune police official on Wednesday.

The hearing on all three applications initially was scheduled for Wednesday, where the police were expected to file its reply in the defence application of returning the car and passport, simultaneously defence was to submit its reply to the Pune Police's application to tri minor accused as major in this case.

On Wednesday the JJB obtained various assessment reports about the minor, and the defence submitted its response to the police's plea.

The hearing will now take place on September 26, where the JJB is likely to consider the applications to make a decision.

Earlier on August 22, a Pune court rejected the bail applications of six accused in connection with alleged involvement in blood sample manipulation in the Pune Porsche car crash case.

These accused were arrested by the Pune Crime Branch in connection with the blood swapping of a minor accused.

Special Public Prosecutor, Advocate Shishir Hiray said that the bail application of 6 accused persons who are behind bar in the Porsche case is rejected.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital, including two others. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

The case pertains to the May 19 incident. A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

There was a nationwide uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The case against the main accused, a minor, is ongoing before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital, including two others. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

