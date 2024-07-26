Pune Cops File Over 900-Page Chargesheet In Porsche Crash Case

A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit (File)

Pune city police on Friday filed a more than 900-page charge sheet in the 'Pune Porsche crash' case, officials said.

A senior police official said that the charge sheet has been submitted before the Pune district court.

A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital, including two others. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

The case pertains to the May 19 incident. A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

There was a nationwide uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The uproar caused the Women and Child Development Department to form a panel to investigate the conduct of JJB members in giving bail to minors.

As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to submit an essay on road safety, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

The minor ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19.

In another incident earlier in the month, a woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai. The husband of the deceased woman also received injuries in the accident.

In July, a disturbing incident of road rage surfaced in Pune city, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road.

The victim, who was riding a two-wheeler with two children, alleged that the driver followed her for 2 kilometres before the assault, leaving her with severe injuries and bleeding from her nose.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)