Pune Man Who Allegedly Raped Woman Forced To Marry Her In ICU: Cops

The woman claimed that the man had forced her to have a physical relationship. (Representational)

A man was forced to marry a woman, whom he had allegedly raped, in the ICU of a hospital at Chakan in Pune district after she tried to kill herself, the police said on Thursday.

The woman subsequently filed a case of rape against the man, who is now untraceable.

The woman had claimed that the man had forced her to have a physical relationship with him.

"When she asked him to marry her, he allegedly refused, saying she was from a lower caste," said an official of Chakan police station.

On November 27, the woman consumed poison and was taken to a hospital and admitted to ICU.

"Some members of a little-known local outfit caught hold of the man on the same day, and took him to the ICU. They forced him to "marry" her by exchanging garlands," the official said.

Three days later, the man disappeared, snapping all contact with the woman.

Two days ago, the woman filed a case of rape under IPC section 376 and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.

Further probe is on, the police official said.