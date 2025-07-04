Pune Man Threatened By Raj Thackeray Party Workers Over Social Media Post

Amidst the ongoing Marathi-non-Marathi row, a group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly entered a man's residence in the Vanaz area of the city on Thursday and threatened to assault him over an objectionable social media post targeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The man, identified as Kedar Soman, had reportedly posted a comment on Facebook that MNS workers found offensive and disrespectful to their leader. Enraged by the post, a group of party workers led by senior Pune MNS leader Hemchandra Sambhush gathered outside Soman's flat.

The group allegedly barged into the residential premises, shouting abuses and threats, and demanded that Soman come out of his house. However, upon seeing the aggressive mob, Soman locked himself inside his flat, avoiding a physical confrontation. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The situation quickly escalated, with MNS workers threatening to beat him if he dared to step outside. The commotion attracted the attention of residents, prompting police intervention. The Pune Police promptly arrived at the location and managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated into violence.

While speaking to ANI, MNS leader Hemchandra Sambhush said, "Kedar Soman made objectionable post about our leader, we reached out to his residence after verifying his identity to teach him a lesson but before we could do anything police also reached there took him in custody...we responded to this incident in MNS style first we request with folded hand if person doesn't understands us than we slap,...yes we could found us than we would beat him for sure ... he not only commented Raj Thackeray but also against Uddhav Thackeray.. therefore I am sure this act by him was politically motivated ".

In an interesting turn, Pune Police have booked Kedar Soman under cyber law, confirming that an investigation is underway into the content of his social media post that allegedly triggered the confrontation. Authorities are examining whether his post violated any laws related to public order or communal harmony.

Earlier, a video of a 48-year-old sweet shop owner in Mumbai's Mira Road being assaulted allegedly by a group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers for not speaking Marathi went viral on social media, sparking a debate over political vigilantism in the state.

