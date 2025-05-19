Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Pune Man Arrested For Posing As Air Force Personnel

Officials seized several items, including two IAF T-shirts, a pair of combat pants and shoes, two IAF badges, and a tracksuit upper, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pune Man Arrested For Posing As Air Force Personnel
The accused was caught on a tip-off about his suspicious activities, police said.
Pune:

A man posing as a personnel of the Indian Air Force was arrested in Pune in a joint operation by the Southern Command Military Intelligence and the police, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Gaurav Kumar, was caught on Sunday night based on a tip-off about his suspicious activities, police said.

Following thorough verification and surveillance, a joint team of the Southern Command Military Intelligence and the Khadki police station apprehended the accused from the Kharadi area around 8.40 pm, they said.

Officials seized several items, including two IAF T-shirts, a pair of combat pants and shoes, two IAF badges, and a tracksuit upper, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 168 (impersonating a soldier, sailor, or airman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khadki police station.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the impersonation and any potential security implications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Air Force, Arrested In Pune, Joint Operation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com