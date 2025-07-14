Food Authority Temporarily Suspends Pune Cafe's Licence Over Hygiene

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has temporarily suspended the licence of Pune's famous eatery 'Cafe Goodluck' over hygiene issues, an official said.

The action comes after a video purportedly showing glass pieces in a bun at the food joint went viral on social media.

"An inspection was conducted, during which some unhygienic conditions were found. We have suspended the eatery's licence until further orders and necessary compliance," FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure said on Sunday.

He added that the FDA inspected the food joint after taking cognisance of reports about glass pieces allegedly found in a food item.

The alleged incident came to light after a couple claimed to have discovered glass pieces in the "bun muska" they had ordered at Cafe Goodluck. The couple recorded a video of the episode and shared it on social media.

