"Thought It Was Ice": Man Finds Glass In Bun Maska At Pune's Goodluck Cafe

A shocking incident has come to light at Pune's legendary Goodluck Irani Cafe, where a customer reportedly found pieces of glass in Bun Maska.

According to the reports, Akash Jalgi visited Goodluck Cafe with his wife for breakfast when he suddenly felt something sharp and hard in his mouth. Initially he thought it might be a piece of ice, but upon looking carefully, he realised that it was a piece of glass.

Jalgi immediately informed the owner of the cafe. The owner expressed regret and waived off the bill following the incident. However, Akash Jalgi says that it was good that he noticed it on time, but if by mistake that glass had gone into the stomach, it could have been a big accident.

Jalgi has filed an online complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The cafe owner says that he orders bun maska from outside and he has informed the supplier about this entire incident.

The Goodluck Cafe, established in 1935, is one of Pune's oldest eateries, known for its bun maska, keema pao, and caramel pudding.