Pune's Irani Cafe Menu Goes Viral For 'No Gambling', 'No Flirting' Rules

The cafe's menu leaves little room for interpretation, starting with, "No is a complete sentence. It does not require justification."

Pune's Irani Cafe Menu Goes Viral For 'No Gambling', 'No Flirting' Rules
Pune's Irani cafe's amusing menu has some unusual guidelines.

An Irani cafe in Pune has caught the public's attention for its distinct and straightforward approach to restaurant etiquette. A customer's social media post about the cafe's menu, which lists the food items and a surprising set of rules, has gone viral.

The cafe's menu leaves little room for interpretation, starting with, “No is a complete sentence. It does not require justification.” A list of directives that patrons must adhere to comes next. The usual rules, such as “No smoking,” “No credit,” and “No bargaining,” are to be expected in most dining establishments. 

The menu highlights some more amusing and unusual guidelines. For example, it warns customers against “discussing gambling,” “flirting with the cashier,” and giving “free advice.”

“No digging nose,” “No brushing teeth,” and “No mobile games” make it clear what else not to do on the restaurant premises. There are also unique requests, such as no laptops, no charging points, no carry bags, and no loud talking.

The menu was shared in a post on X with the caption, “Irani cafe, you diva.”

While some patrons found the list a bit excessive, others appreciated the clear, no-nonsense approach promising a peaceful dining experience.

A user joked, “Is ordering allowed?”

Another wrote, “Soo many 'nos' imply that each of those things have happened at least once for them to make it to the list. No brushing teeth is my favourite.”

“How much of an issue did conversations about gambling become to warrant this,” a comment read.

“They forgot to write No Entry,” someone wrote.

Speaking of menus going viral, last month a 112-year-old menu from the Titanic gained significant attention online. A popular page on X shared two slides featuring original menu cards from the Titanic, showing the contrast between the meals served to first-class and third-class passengers.

The menu for first-class passengers, dated April 14, 1912, included extravagant dishes like consomme fermier, fillets of brill, chicken a la Maryland, and various types of cheese. Meanwhile, the third-class menu featured options like oatmeal porridge, smoked herrings, ham and eggs, and rice soup.

