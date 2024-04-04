112-Year-Old Elaborate Menu Of Titanic Is Viral, Internet Reacts

The post quickly caught the attention of the internet users.

A popular page on X named Fascinating has released the elaborate menu served onboard the Titanic. The page posted two slides that included pictures of the original menu cards for the first and third-class passengers of the Titanic. The original menu card exudes an enchanting aura, offering various dining options from luncheon and buffet to breakfast, catering to first and third-class passengers.

As per the images, the first-class menu included consomme fermier, fillets of brill, chicken a la Maryland, corned beef, and cockie leekie vegetables, and dumplings. Under the "From The Grill" category, they included grilled mutton chops; mashed, fried, and baked jacket potatoes, custard pudding, apple meringue, and pastry. The buffet included salmon mayonnaise, potted shrimp, Norwegian anchovies soused herrings, plain and smoked sardines, roast beef, a round of spiced beef, veal and ham pie, Virginia and Cumberland ham, Bologna sausage, galantine of chicken, corned ox tongue, lettuce, beetroot, tomatoes, cheese including Cheshire, Stilton, Gorgonzola, Edam, Camembert, Roquefort, St. Ivel Cheddar. The menu was titled "RMS Titanic" and dated April 14, 1912.

The third-class menu, dated April 14, 1912, included oatmeal porridge and milk, smoked herrings, jacket potatoes, ham and eggs, fresh bread and butter, marmalade, Swedish bread, tea, and coffee for breakfast. The dinner included rice soup, fresh bread, brown gravy, cabin biscuits, sweet corn, boiled potatoes, plum pudding, sweet sauce, and fruit. The spread for tea included tea, cold meat, cheese, pickles, fresh bread and butter, stewed figs and rice, and tea.

The post's caption reads, "Titanic 1st class menu vs 3rd class menu from April 14, 1912, the day before the Titanic sank."

See the post here:

Titanic 1st class menu vs 3rd class menu from April 14, 1912, the day before the Titanic sank. pic.twitter.com/RBDbfqfm2I — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) April 3, 2024

The post soon went viral on X.

"Third class's menu looked good to me," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Noticed the 3rd class menu offers gruel for supper? Might not exactly be a "happy meal" unto its own..."

"The third class probably didn't even have condiments. Like whiskey for their porridge," the third user wrote.

On the night of April 14, 1912, the Titanic collided with an iceberg, leading to its sinking in the frigid North Atlantic waters on April 15, 1912. Reportedly, the collision and subsequent sinking led to the death of 1,500 passengers.