10-Year-Old Among 4 Of Family Killed In Dawn Fire At Pune Store

At least four members of a family, including a 10-year-old died after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Shahunagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Maharashtra's Pune district this morning.

According to a fire department official, the incident took place around 5 am in the shop on whose backside these people used to live and couldn't escape on time.

"So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered", a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation told news agency PTI.

The fire has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.

Officials also said that a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on.

The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (45), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (10), the officials said.