Pune Couple Allegedly Killed Minor Children Before Suicide: Cops

The police suspect that the couple killed their children and then killed themselves. (Representational)

Four members of a family, including two minor children, were found dead in Maharashtra's Pune city. The police has said that it is a case of suicide.

The police suspect that Atul Shinde (33) and his wife Jaya (32) first killed their children Rugved (6) daughter Antara (3) and then killed themselves.

"Shinde ran a small business of making identity cards for schools and it seems like the family might have been facing financial crisis, as the business may have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the official said.

The family members had not responded to repeated phone calls from family and friends on Thursday, which is why the police were alerted, he said, adding that further probe was underway.