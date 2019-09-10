Pune Cops Stop Chief Minister's Convoy For Heart Transplant Green Corridor

Chief Minister's convoy was depriorotised to let a green corridor for heart transplant. (File)

Traffic police in Pune received praises from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after his convoy was deprioritised to ensure speedy transportation of a heart for transplant through a green corridor.

This incidentally was the 100th green corridor created by the traffic cops in the state's second largest city for organ transplantation.

According to officials, a donor's heart was being flown to the city's Lohegaon airport on a chartered plane from a Solapur-based hospital for transplant scheduled to take place at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Friday evening.

"Around 5:45pm, the heart was being moved on the green corridor to Ruby Hall Hospital. Around the same time, the CM's convoy was to leave from Lohegaon airport towards the city. We asked the CM's convoy to wait and gave priority to the green corridor," a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Well done @PuneCityPolice !



That's the way it should be !



Wishing the person getting a new heart, a speedy recovery ! https://t.co/FV4zLSj95R — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 7, 2019

The Chief Minister tweeted to praise the traffic police's diligence and said, "Well done @PuneCityPolice! That's the way it should be! Wishing the person getting new heart, a speedy recovery!."

