Pune Cop Makes People Do Sit-Ups For Stepping Out On Janata Curfew

The policeman said that the three people were found roaming on the street. (Representational)

The video of a policeman making three peope do sit-ups in Pune for loitering during Sunday's Janata curfew went viral on social media.

The policeman said that the three people were found roaming on the street without any reason during the Janata Curfew.

"They told us they did not know about the janta curfew. Looking at their callous attitude, we made them do sit-ups," the official said.

Meanwhile, people gave an overwhelming response to Janta curfew as well the 5pm tribute, with several of them standing on their balconies and clapping, some waving the Tricolour.

In some parts of Pune, people even burst crackers as part of the tribute.