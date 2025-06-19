Advertisement
Alleging Harassment By Sister-In-Law, Woman Jumps To Death Along With Son

The woman left behind a note blaming harassment by her sister-in-law for her suicide.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pune:

A 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped along with her 6-year-old son to death from the terrace of their multi-storey building in Pune city and left behind a note blaming harassment by her sister-in-law for her suicide, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Ambegaon Budruk area on Wednesday evening and the woman was identified as Mayuri Shashikant Deshmukh (31), they said.

A senior officer of the Ambegaon Police Station said, "The incident took place at Kalpak Housing Society at around 6.30 pm. We rushed to the spot and found that a woman along with her kid had jumped off their society's terrace and died."

"At her home, we found a suicide note kept in a notebook where the deceased alleged she is taking the extreme step as she was being harassed by her sister-in-law. We are investigating the case," the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

