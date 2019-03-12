Man Attacks Wife For Allegedly Watching Pakistani Drama, Ignoring Him

According to the police, the couple had a quarrel on Monday morning. (FILE PHOTO)

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a chopper after he felt she was giving more importance to watching a Pakistani show on her mobile phone than speaking to him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in Pune's Salisbury Park area, they said.

He was arrested and charged for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint against him on Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the couple had a quarrel on Monday morning.

"The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some milk had spilled over, she started scolding him.

"Listening her voice, the man intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," a senior police officer said.

The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when her husband came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept watching a Pakistani show on her mobile, he added.

"Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her mobile phone. He attacked her with a chopper in which her right hand's thumb broke," the officer said.