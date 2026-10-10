30-Year-Old Pune Techie Electrocuted While Sleeping With Hot Water Bag

A 30-year-old IT engineer died of an electric shock while sleeping with an electric hot water bag placed under his neck. The incident took place in the Somnath Nagar area of Wadgaon Sheri in Pune.

The victim has been identified as Rohan Kubadi, 30, an unmarried tech professional who had been living alone in a rented apartment in Somnath Nagar for the past three months.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred on Tuesday but came to light two days later when a foul odour began emanating from the locked room.

After Rohan failed to answer multiple phone calls, the landlord unlocked the door and found his bloated, decomposed body on the bed, with traces of blood nearby.

Pune's Chandannagar police were immediately alerted. Preliminary findings indicate that the death was caused by an electric shock from the malfunctioning electric hot water bag.