3 Killed In Massive Fire At Pune Godown: Police

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late Firday night, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze was brought under control.

"Three people died after a fire broke out at a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi area last night. Later the fire was brought under control," the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

