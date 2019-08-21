21 Students, Teacher Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal In Pune: Police

Police said the students are undergoing medical check-up at a hospital. (Representational)

At least 21 students of a secondary school in Katraj area in Pune and a teacher fell sick on Wednesday after consuming mid-day meal, police said.

The students of Rambhau Mhalgi secondary school complained of nausea after eating masala rice around 11 am, following which they were rushed to nearby hospital, a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station officer said.

"The students are undergoing medical check-up at the hospital," he said, adding that a teacher from the school also complained of nausea.

The officer said the mid-day meal was provided by a self-help group to the school, which falls under private/aided category.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.