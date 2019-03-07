2 Pune Canteen Workers Suffocate To Death In Fumigated Room: Police

The two men lived a room provided to them by the canteen manager. (Representational)

Two men working in the canteen of a college in Pune were found dead in their room on Wednesday. The police said their room had been fumigated for pest control and they may have suffocated.

The two men have been identified as Ajay Beldar and Ananta Khedkar, both 20 years old.

"Both of them were working in the canteen of a college. The canteen manager had provided them a room on the campus," a senior police officer said.

"Their room was fumigated for pest control on Sunday. They returned on Tuesday. We suspect that they suffocated to death while they were asleep," he said.

The canteen manager went to check on them when they did not show up Wednesday morning. He repeatedly knocked on their door and then broke the window to enter into the room. He found the two of them lying motionless in the room and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

"The post-mortem report has ruled out any possibility of foul play. It indicates that they died of suffocation. We are now recording the statements of the canteen manager and also the people who carried out the pest control," they said.