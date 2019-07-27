Woman, Daughter Found Dead In Patna Home With Throats Slit

The bodies of 45-year-old Seema Devi and her 23-year-old daughter were found in two separate rooms of their house by Seema Devi's son Rishi.

Patna | | Updated: July 27, 2019
Police is examining the CCTV installed in the area as part of the probe. (Representational)


Patna: 

A mother and daughter were found murdered in their house in Danapur area of Patna on Saturday morning.

The police said: "The bodies of 45-year-old Seema Devi and her 23-year-old daughter were found in two separate rooms of their house by Seema Devi's son Rishi. Their throats had been slit." 

Rishi had come home from Ranchi where he works in a bank. On seeing the bodies he informed the police. 

Patna Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar said: "The case is being investigated. CCTV installed in the area is being examined for possible clues."



