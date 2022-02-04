Two Sisters Pushed Off Building Rooftop In Patna, One Dies: Police

The accused has been arrested and appeared to be "mentally unstable", the police said

A nine-year-old girl fell to death while her elder sister, also a minor, was severely injured after they were pushed off a multi-storied building's rooftop by a neighbor in Patna on Thursday, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Bahadurpur police station area of the city where irate locals beat up the accused person, set fire to a couple of vehicles and roughed up police personnel who tried to bring the situation under control.

"The father of the girls is a fruit vendor. One of them is dead while the other, aged 12, has been rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. They were hanging clothes to dry when Vivek Kumar attacked them," said Amit Sharan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City).

The accused has been arrested and appeared to be "mentally unstable", said Sharan, adding that he was from Darbhanga district and has been living in a rented room here for about a decade.

"Vivek, like a large number of young men living in the area, was preparing for competitive examinations. It is not yet clear why he behaved in such an outrageous manner," said the Deputy SP.

He claimed that the situation has been brought under control though a number of police personnel, including Bahadurpur SHO Sanovar Khan, ended up sustaining injuries while trying to prevent the locals from vandalism.

An FIR will be registered based on the statement given by the injured sister, said the Deputy SP.