Patna's AC Lounges For Gig Workers Go Viral. Internet Asks Why Bihar's Good News Goes Unnoticed

A video showing an air-conditioned rest lounge for delivery and cab-aggregator workers in Patna has gone viral online - with the person behind the camera posing a question that struck a chord with many: "Bihar ki achhi cheezein bahar kyun nahi jaatin?", why don't good things from Bihar travel beyond the state?

The lounges, set up by Patna Smart City Limited at Gandhi Maidan's Gate No. 4 and near Income Tax Golambar, are built specifically for riders working with Zomato, Swiggy and Rapido. For a nominal fee, workers get access to air conditioning, purified drinking water, seating, mobile-charging points and CCTV-monitored security, comforts that are otherwise hard to come by for those who spend entire days on the road.

As cities across India grow more dependent on gig economy workers, Patna's move could serve as a nationalood model for promoting worker welfare in the informal sector, offering not just comfort, but also respect, dignity and recognition to those who keep the city running.

As the clip spread across social media, many users echoed the same sentiment, that solid, worker-friendly initiatives from Bihar rarely get the national spotlight they deserve, even as similar efforts elsewhere are widely celebrated.

Watch the video here:

The post drew a mix of praise, scepticism and criticism from social media users.

One user hailed the initiative, writing, "Such a good initiative by the Bihar government. Let's spread this news so it reaches all delivery partners." Another welcomed the move but questioned its long-term sustainability, commenting, "Very good initiative, but let's see how long it can be maintained."

Some users, however, raised concerns about implementation on the ground. One commenter alleged that delivery personnel are often not allowed access, writing, "Police and officials sit there, but don't allow delivery boys or girls to enter."