Mob Mistakes Man To Be Child Lifter, Beats Him To Death: Bihar Police

The man died while undergoing treatment after being beaten by a mob (Representational)

A man was allegedly lynched by a mob on Friday after he was mistaken for a child lifter in Mohammadpur village in Bihar's Patna, said police.

The man died in a hospital today where he was undergoing treatment after being beaten by a mob.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, SSP Patna Garima Malik said, "We have arrested 22 people in connection with the incident in which a man was beaten by a mob after he was mistaken for being a child lifter in Mohammadpur."

Mr Malik had said, "We are continuing with our awareness campaign about how to stop rumours in public. There have been instances in the past here when the mob has beaten someone on the suspicion of them being a child lifter."

"Even though such incidences are decreasing, I appeal to the public to not to give any heed to rumours. If someone finds any suspicious person then the police should be informed immediately," she had added.

