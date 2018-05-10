Lalu Yadav Granted 3-Day Parole For Son's Wedding, Had Applied For 5 Days Lalu Yadav gets three-day parole for son Tej Pratap's wedding. He has asked for five days.

Patna: A three-day parole has been granted to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, for his elder son Tej Pratap's wedding later this week. On Wednesday, it was reported that the RJD chief was given a five-day parole.



"We moved an application before the IG, Jail for parole from May 10 to May 14, to attend the marriage ceremony of his son, which is an occasion that comes once in a lifetime," RJD national general secretary and lawmaker Bhola Yadav told news agency PTI on Wednesday.



"His parole has been granted for three days," said Harsh Mangla, Inspector General of Prisons but did not specify the effective date of parole, saying it depends on when the jail authorities would release him.



Sources say, there was overnight drama over Lalu Yadav's parole, with the prison officials raising security issue of the leader while he is outside the jail premises.



Lalu Yadav is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted in several fodder scam cases.



(With inputs from ANI & PTI)



"The BJP is intentionally trying to demolish Lalu Yadav . Till now, we have no information about his parole. As per the guidelines, he is not allowed to exit the jail after six in the evening. So, I think the Jharkhand government and administration have intentionally delayed his parole ," RJD lawmaker Shakti Singh Yadav told news agency ANI.

The mehendi ceremony of Tej Pratap was held last night in Patna. The 30-year-old eldest son of Lalu Prasad and sitting lawmaker is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Roy, daughter of former cabinet colleague of the RJD supremo and six-time legislator Chandrika Roy.