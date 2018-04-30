Am Not Well, You Will Be Responsible: Lalu Yadav to AIIMS Lalu Yadav was referred to Delhi's AIIMS, where he arrived after a 16-hour train journey

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT AIIMS has said in its statement that Lalu Yadav had "improved significantly" New Delhi: Lalu Yadav was today wheeled out of the AIIMS hospital in Delhi against his wishes, hours after he wrote that he was not well enough to be sent back to Jharkhand's Ranchi, where he is serving a jail sentence for corruption.



"This is unfair; it is a conspiracy to worsen Lalu Yadav's health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it," said the 69-year-old.



The former Bihar chief minister,



"If my life is threatened by this decision, then you (AIIMS) will be held responsible," wrote Lalu Yadav in his letter. Earlier this morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had dropped by his hospital room for a visit.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi called on ally and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Delhi's AIIMS.



Lalu Yadav couldn't disagree more with the doctors.



"I have been told that the hospital is preparing for my chutti (release)... My health has not really improved," said the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, listing heart, kidney and blood sugar problems.



"My back hurts and I feel dizzy... I have fallen in the bathroom several times. My pressure and sugar keep shooting up," he said.



Pointing out that the Ranchi medical college hospital



"A doctor is like god and can't buckle under pressure," urged the former chief minister, saying he should not be moved out of AIIMS until he was fully healed.



Lalu Yadav was today wheeled out of the AIIMS hospital in Delhi against his wishes, hours after he wrote that he was not well enough to be sent back to Jharkhand's Ranchi, where he is serving a jail sentence for corruption."This is unfair; it is a conspiracy to worsen Lalu Yadav's health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it," said the 69-year-old.The former Bihar chief minister, jailed last year after being convicted in fodder scam cases, was shifted to a hospital from the prison in Ranchi in March. From there, he was referred for specialised treatment to AIIMS, where he arrived after a 16-hour train journey from Ranchi to Delhi that became controversial because the RJD alleged that he was denied permission to fly."If my life is threatened by this decision, then you (AIIMS) will be held responsible," wrote Lalu Yadav in his letter. Earlier this morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had dropped by his hospital room for a visit.AIIMS has said in its statement that Lalu Yadav had "improved significantly" and was being referred back to the Ranchi Medical College for treatment of his chronic issues. "He is currently stable and is fit to travel," the hospital said in a statement.Lalu Yadav couldn't disagree more with the doctors."I have been told that the hospital is preparing for my chutti (release)... My health has not really improved," said the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, listing heart, kidney and blood sugar problems."My back hurts and I feel dizzy... I have fallen in the bathroom several times. My pressure and sugar keep shooting up," he said. Pointing out that the Ranchi medical college hospital did not have facilities for kidney-related treatment, Mr Yadav appealed: "Every citizen has the right to treatment that satisfies him. I don't know under what pressure -- from any agency or political party -- has this decision been taken.""A doctor is like god and can't buckle under pressure," urged the former chief minister, saying he should not be moved out of AIIMS until he was fully healed. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter