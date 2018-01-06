Lalu Yadav Gets 3.5 Years In Jail, 5 Lakh Fine In Fodder Scam: 10 Facts

Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Yadav who was arrested last month is sentenced to 3.5 years. (File)

Ranchi: Bihar's veteran politician Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in a second case of fodder scam -- involving the embezzlement of more than Rs. 89 lakh in government funds -- was given three-and-a-half-year's jail term and a fine of Rs 5 lakh by a special court in Bihar today. It is unclear whether the 69-year-old will be able to walk out of jail in the near future. In Patna, Mr Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, who held an emergency strategy meet with the leaders of his Rashtriya Janata Dal, said, "The judiciary has performed its duty. We will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail". The former Chief Minister, who is in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail, received his sentence through video-conference.