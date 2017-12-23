Lalu Yadav Convicted In Fodder Scam Case By Ranchi Court, Taken To Jail: 10 Points

Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav outside the Ranchi court where the verdict was pronounced

Ranchi: A stunned Lalu Yadav was jailed today after a CBI court in Ranchi found him and 15 others guilty of corruption in a fodder scam case when he was chief minister of Bihar. Six others, including former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted. The court will rule on the jail sentence on January 3. Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal, which will be led by Lalu's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, called the case "a tragedy of errors". The judgment came on the same day the Enforcement Directorate filed charges against Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti for money laundering.