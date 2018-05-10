Pics: Lalu Yadav's Older Son Tej Pratap's Mehendi Ceremony

Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Roy

Patna | Edited by | Updated: May 10, 2018 11:25 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pics: Lalu Yadav's Older Son Tej Pratap's Mehendi Ceremony

Mehendi ceremony of Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap

Patna:  The mehendi ceremony of Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap was held in Patna on Wednesday night. 30-year-old Tej Pratap, a sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Roy on May 19. Aishwarya is the daughter of Chandrika Roy, a six-time RJD legislator and former cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav. 

The venue for the marriage is Patna's Veterinary College grounds, the same place opted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for his son's marriage, after threats from Tej Pratap. 
 
rabri at tej pratap

Rabri Devi at son Tej Pratap's mehendi ceremony

The former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, is on a five-day parole to attend his son's wedding. Lalu Yadav is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted in several fodder scam cases. 

Comments
A week ago Lalu Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi and sent back to a hospital in Ranchi. The team of six doctors who were treating him in Delhi had said his condition had improved and he was fit to travel.

On April 19, at a five-star hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancee Aishwarya Roy. It was the first big family event without patriarch Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav both had tweeted about missing their father.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tej Pratapmehendi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................