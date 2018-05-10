Pics: Lalu Yadav's Older Son Tej Pratap's Mehendi Ceremony

The venue for the marriage is Patna's Veterinary College grounds, the same place opted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for his son's marriage, after threats from Tej Pratap.
The former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, is on a five-day parole to attend his son's wedding. Lalu Yadav is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted in several fodder scam cases.
CommentsA week ago Lalu Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi and sent back to a hospital in Ranchi. The team of six doctors who were treating him in Delhi had said his condition had improved and he was fit to travel.
On April 19, at a five-star hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancee Aishwarya Roy. It was the first big family event without patriarch Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav both had tweeted about missing their father.