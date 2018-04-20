Shatrughan Sinha Calls Lalu Prasad Yadav His 'Best Friend'

Mr Sinha, the BJP lawmaker from Patna Saheb, said this while congratulating Lalu Prasad Yadav's son on his engagement.

All India | | Updated: April 20, 2018 22:03 IST
Shatrughan Sinha met Lalu Yadav in a Ranchi hospital where the latter had been shifted from jail

Patna:  Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday described jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as his "best friend".

Mr Sinha, the BJP lawmaker from Patna Saheb, said this while congratulating Lalu Prasad Yadav's son on his engagement. He tweeted:
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, last week got engaged with RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai.

Mr Sinha said he hoped the former Bihar Chief Minister got bail sooner than later.

He recently met Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier, he met Lalu Prasad in a Ranchi hospital where the latter had been shifted from jail last month and said the RJD supremo was a "victim of conspiracy of circumstances".

Shatrughan SinhaLalu Prasad YadavTej Pratap engagement

