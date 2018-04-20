Shatrughan Sinha Calls Lalu Prasad Yadav His 'Best Friend'

Mr Sinha, the BJP lawmaker from Patna Saheb, said this while congratulating Lalu Prasad Yadav's son on his engagement. He tweeted:
Many blessings to my best friend Laluji's son Tej Pratap on his engagement to lovely Aishwarya Rai (daughter of respected former minister Chandrika Rai). A "Made for each other couple" .God bless them & the family. Hope & pray that Laluji stays in the commanding position as ever. pic.twitter.com/P8FVk5prru- Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, last week got engaged with RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai.
Mr Sinha said he hoped the former Bihar Chief Minister got bail sooner than later.
Earlier, he met Lalu Prasad in a Ranchi hospital where the latter had been shifted from jail last month and said the RJD supremo was a "victim of conspiracy of circumstances".