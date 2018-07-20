After Sexual Assault On 5-Year-Old, 2 Women Teachers From Bihar Jailed

A medical test conducted on the minor had confirmed the assault

A city court today awarded prison terms to two female teachers of a noted school here after holding them guilty of unnatural sexual act with a five-year-old girl student two years ago.

Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi had convicted the two teachers on July 11, Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said, adding the quantum of punishment was announced today.

The judge handed down 10 years imprisonment to one of the teachers while the other was given a seven-year jail term.

The teachers, who have been found guilty under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, have also been slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 each, Prasad added.

An FIR was lodged against the two teachers with the Mahila Thana here by the parents of the girl in November, 2016 and they were arrested soon after. According to the FIR, the parents alleged that the two asked their daughter to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.