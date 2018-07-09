6-Year-Old Patna Boy Found Dead In School Hostel, 2 Detained

A school teacher and a warden of the hostel were detained for interrogation, a police officer said.

Patna | | Updated: July 09, 2018 13:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6-Year-Old Patna Boy Found Dead In School Hostel, 2 Detained

The boy's parents said there were deep injury marks on his body (Representational)

Patna: 

A six-year-old student died under mysterious circumstances in a private residential school in Patna on Monday, triggering violent protests against the management, police said.

A school teacher and a warden of the hostel were detained for interrogation, a police officer said.

The body of Abhimanyu Kumar, a Lower KG student in Sephali International School at Fatuha, about 25 km from Patna, was found in the hostel.

The victim's family and residents of the area have alleged that the child was murdered by the school management, a district police officer said.

Abhimanyu's parents said there were deep injury marks on his body.

Angry over the incident, hundreds of residents blocked roads, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the school management, demanding swift action against those responsible.

For more Patna news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PatnaBihar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................