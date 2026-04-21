How Neobanks Have Cut SWIFT Transfer Costs For Exporting SMEs

Every time a small business wires money across borders through a traditional bank, it pays a tax it never agreed to. Not a regulatory levy. Not a government fee. A quiet, compounding toll buried in exchange rate markups, correspondent bank deductions and processing surcharges, one that can consume between 3 and 5 per cent of the total transfer value before a single invoice is settled.

For the world's exporting SMEs, this is not an edge case. It is a structural disadvantage written into the plumbing of global finance. SWIFT, the messaging network that underpins most international bank transfers, was built in 1973. Its architecture has not fundamentally changed since.

But the architecture around it has. And few people have watched that shift more closely, or built a business around it, than Bertrand Theaud, Founder and Director of Statrys, a Hong Kong-based fintech that has processed over $2 billion in transactions for more than 3,500 SMEs across Asia and beyond. After more than two decades working across China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia (first as a lawyer, then as an entrepreneur), Theaud understands cross-border payment friction not as an abstraction, but as a recurring line item on his clients' profit and loss statements.

"Banks don't charge you for the transfer," he says. "They charge you for the opacity."

The SWIFT Tax: Why International Wires Still Cost So Much

To understand why alternative payment rails are gaining ground, it helps to understand exactly what happens when a business instructs its bank to send $10,000 to a supplier in, say, Vietnam.

The bank does not move the money directly. It sends a message, routed through the SWIFT network, to one or more correspondent banks, each of which holds accounts on behalf of financial institutions in other countries. Each intermediary in this chain may apply its own handling fee, typically between $15 and $50 per hop. With two or three correspondents involved, a $10,000 transfer can arrive at its destination having shed $100 to $150 in deduction charges alone; these are charges the sender's bank may not have disclosed upfront, or may not even be aware of.

The second, less visible cost is the exchange rate markup. Traditional banks rarely offer the mid-market rate (the rate you see on Google or Reuters). They apply a spread, typically 1.5 to 3 per cent, in their favour. Combined with transfer fees, the all-in cost of a SWIFT transaction through a commercial bank routinely exceeds 3 to 5 per cent of the transferred amount.

"When I was setting up companies in Hong Kong and advising clients on cross-border structures, I kept seeing the same problem," Theaud recalls. "SMEs were losing meaningful money on every payment cycle, and most of them assumed it was just how international banking worked. It isn't."

KEY FIGURES

SWIFT connects 11,000+ institutions across 200+ countries; typical settlement takes 2 to 5 business days

All-in cost of a SWIFT transfer via traditional bank: 3 - 5% (fees + FX markup)

World Bank estimate: the average cost of sending $200 internationally remains around 6% globally (2024)

A Wise customer sending $50,000 internationally pays roughly $265 in fees vs. $1,500 - $2,500 via a traditional bank

SEPA: The Blueprint Nobody Exported

If you want to understand what efficient cross-border payments look like by design, the Single Euro Payments Area is the reference point. SEPA covers 36 European countries and allows euro-denominated transfers at near-zero cost (often free) with settlement either within one business day or, via SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, in under ten seconds, around the clock.

The reason SEPA works is primarily regulatory. The European Commission mandated harmonisation, standardised technical protocols (ISO 20022), and forced banks to compete on service rather than on payment infrastructure. The result is a frictionless, transparent ecosystem that benefits SMEs in a way traditional correspondent banking never has.

The problem is that SEPA is geographically and currency-bound. It handles euros, within a defined bloc. The moment a French exporter needs to pay a manufacturer in Hong Kong, or an Indian tech firm needs to settle a contract in Singapore dollars, SEPA stops at the door. The rest of the world still routes through SWIFT.

"SEPA showed what is technically possible when regulation forces transparency," says Theaud. "The challenge for fintechs has been to replicate that logic globally, without waiting for 36 governments to agree on anything."

"SEPA showed what is technically possible when regulation forces transparency. The challenge has been to replicate that logic globally, without waiting for governments to agree."

Building Around SWIFT: How Fintech Rewired the Pipes

The most commercially successful alternative to SWIFT has not come from blockchain. It has come from a deceptively simple engineering insight that Wise (formerly TransferWise) turned into a global payment network.

Rather than sending money across borders at all, Wise maintains local bank accounts in over 160 countries. When a business in the United States uses Wise to pay a supplier in the United Kingdom, the customer makes a domestic ACH transfer to Wise's US account. Wise simultaneously releases the equivalent sterling amount from its UK account to the recipient. No money actually crosses an ocean. No correspondent bank takes a cut. The mid-market exchange rate is applied with a fixed, transparent fee, averaging 0.53 per cent globally as of late 2025, versus the 3 to 5 per cent all-in cost of a traditional wire. In Q1 2024, 60 per cent of Wise transfers arrived instantaneously, and 95 per cent settled within 24 hours.

Statrys takes a similar philosophy and applies it to the specific realities of Asian cross-border trade. Licensed as a Money Service Operator (MSO) by Hong Kong's regulatory authorities. This is an important distinction from a full banking licence, though one that still allows it to offer multi-currency accounts, international payments, and FX conversion with a compliance framework built for business. It supports 11 currencies and payments to over 140 countries.

"We are not trying to be a bank. We are trying to do the one or two things that traditional banks do badly for SMEs, and do them well," Theaud explains. "For most of our clients, that means making international payments predictable in cost, fast, and handled by people who understand their business context."

The table below illustrates how the main payment rails compare across the criteria that matter most to exporting businesses:

Payment Rail Avg. Cost (SME) Settlement Time FX Transparency 24/7 Available SWIFT (traditional bank) 3 – 5% (fees + FX markup) 2 – 5 business days Low (hidden charges) No SEPA (EUR zone) < 0.1% (often free) Instant / next day High (regulated) Yes (SEPA Instant) Wise (own network) ~0.53% avg. (Q3 2025) 60% instant; 95% <24h Very high (mid-market) Yes Ripple / XRP Ledger < $0.01 per tx 3 – 5 seconds High (public ledger) Yes Statrys (MSO, HK) Competitive vs. banks Near real-time (11 currencies) Good (SME-focused) Yes

Sources: Wise Mission Update Q3/Q4 2025; World Bank Remittance Prices Worldwide 2024; CoinLaw XRP vs. SWIFT Statistics 2026; BVNK SWIFT Alternatives Report 2026.

Ripple and the Blockchain Promise: Fast, Cheap, and Not Yet Universal

If Wise's model is elegant in its simplicity, Ripple's is ambitious in its architecture. The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second, compared to SWIFT's 5 to 7, with on-ledger fees of less than one US cent per transaction and settlement in three to five seconds. Ripple now operates active corridors in 55+ countries, with Asia-Pacific accounting for approximately 56 per cent of its on-demand liquidity volume.

The technology works. The adoption curve has been slower than its proponents anticipated, and for reasons that go beyond technical scepticism.

First, regulatory ambiguity around XRP's classification as a security, a utility token, or something in between has varied significantly by jurisdiction, creating compliance hesitation among financial institutions. Second, the onboarding infrastructure required to convert fiat to XRP and back adds friction that erodes the speed advantage for businesses without existing crypto operations. Third, large banks have decades of investment in SWIFT-compatible infrastructure, along with the institutional inertia that comes with it.

"Blockchain rails are genuinely impressive for what they can do technically," says Theaud. "But technology adoption in finance is not primarily a technology problem. It is a trust problem, a regulatory problem, and sometimes a sales problem. SMEs don't want to manage crypto exposure on top of managing a supply chain."

Real Savings, Concrete Numbers

The financial impact of switching payment rails is not theoretical. Wise reported that its business customers collectively saved over 2 billion pounds compared to equivalent bank transfers in the twelve months to late 2025. For an individual SME making, say, twenty international payments per month averaging $15,000 each, the difference between a 4 per cent all-in bank cost and a 0.6 per cent fintech fee represents roughly $100,000 in annual savings: capital that can be redirected to inventory, hiring, or market expansion.

For Asian-facing businesses in particular, the stakes are higher. Hong Kong, Singapore, and increasingly India sit at the centre of global supply chain finance flows, where payment corridors span multiple currencies and counterparties often operate on tight margins. A 3 per cent transfer cost on a $500,000 quarterly settlement is not a rounding error. It is $15,000.

"The savings compound," Theaud notes. "But the more underrated benefit is predictability. When you know exactly what a transfer will cost before you send it, in real time and at the mid-market rate, you can price your contracts accurately. That changes how you do business."

"The savings compound. But the more underrated benefit is predictability. When you know exactly what a transfer will cost before you send it, you can price your contracts accurately. That changes how you do business."

What Comes Next: CBDCs, SWIFT GPI, and the Convergence Ahead

SWIFT itself has not been standing still. SWIFT GPI (Global Payments Innovation) now enables real-time payment tracking and has reduced average settlement times significantly on participating corridors. Over 4,000 financial institutions have adopted GPI, and it handles roughly 50 per cent of SWIFT's daily traffic. The incumbent is iterating.

The longer-horizon question is whether Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will restructure the entire landscape. Over 100 CBDC projects are currently in development or pilot phase globally. If central banks issue programmable digital currencies that interoperate directly, bypassing correspondent networks, the structural cost basis of international payments could shift dramatically.

"CBDCs are interesting precisely because they are public infrastructure," says Theaud. "If a digital rupee and a digital Hong Kong dollar can settle directly between two central banks in milliseconds, the correspondent banking chain becomes optional. That is not a five-year story. But it is a ten-year one."

In the near term, the more immediate shift is cultural: SMEs that once accepted opaque bank fees as the cost of doing business are increasingly aware that alternatives exist, and are choosing them. The competitive pressure this creates on traditional banks may drive more meaningful fee transparency faster than any regulatory mandate.

The Cost of Doing Nothing

The case against SWIFT is not that it is broken. It is that it is expensive, slow by modern standards and, above all, opaque. For large corporates with treasury teams and negotiated FX rates, that opacity is manageable. For the exporting SME wiring $30,000 to a supplier in Taiwan or $80,000 to a logistics partner in Rotterdam, it is a meaningful drag on competitiveness.

The rails now exist to do better. Whether through fintech payment networks, blockchain-based liquidity layers, or the gradual maturation of CBDC infrastructure, the era of accepting 4 per cent as the natural price of moving money internationally is ending: not through a regulatory revolution, but through a quiet migration, business by business, transaction by transaction.

"The firms that will win in cross-border trade over the next decade are not necessarily the ones with the best product," Theaud concludes. "They are the ones that understand their true cost of payments, and act on it."

ABOUT THE SOURCE

Bertrand Theaud is the Founder and Director of Statrys, a Hong Kong-based fintech licensed as a Money Service Operator (MSO). He has spent over two decades across China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia in legal practice and entrepreneurship. Statrys has processed over $2 billion in transactions and serves 3,500+ SMEs across Asia. Full profile

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