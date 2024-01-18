Partner Content

RAD 140, otherwise known as Testolone, is a selective androgen receptor modulator that is all the rage nowadays, for helping users pack on lean muscle mass, accelerate fat burning, and much more.

This compound, which was developed by Radius Health, has the capability of boosting athletic performance, accelerating protein synthesis, and massively increasing muscle growth... all with almost no side effects, according to the clinical trials.

Today's article will cover:

What is RAD 140?

Development & Research

Benefits of Testolone

Best RAD 140 Dosage

Before and After Results

RAD 140 Side Effects

Where to Buy Testolone

...and much, much more

So, if you're interested in using selective androgen receptor modulators like RAD 140 Testolone to massively improve your physique, accelerate muscle building, and shred fat, then keep reading.

What is RAD 140 (Testolone)?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

RAD 140, also known as Testolone, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (or SARM for short) that was developed as an alternative to anabolic steroids, to help prevent muscle wasting in cancer patients.

The idea was that if Radius Health inc could design a safer alternative to anabolic steroids, that could help cancer patients suffering from muscle loss, it would be a miracle drug to help the sickly and ill.

Very quickly however, researchers discovered that these compounds weren't just a safe alternative to anabolic steroids, but that they actually were comparable to steroids without the side effects.

Bodybuilders very quickly realized that this "cancer patient drug" could be used to massively improve sports performance, athletic performance, accelerate fat loss, and help pack on lean body mass, all with almost no conventional side effects that steroids typically have.

To put it bluntly, shortly after RAD 140 Testolone was developed and researched, bodybuilders all over the world realized that it was basically "legal steroids" with almost no side effects, and started using it.

RAD 140 Dosage

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

While technically RAD140 is not approved for human treatment yet, so there is no clinically approved RAD 140 Testolone dosage, most bodybuilders have very good results taking just 10mg/day or more.

The anabolic effects of the SARM RAD 140 are extremely strong, so much so that the world anti doping agency has banned any athletes from taking Testolone during competition, so you really don't need to take a super high dosage to see the muscle building effects.

In fact, according to the preclinical characterization and data, RAD 140 Testolone is 99% as strong as pure testosterone, but only has 1% of the side effects. So, the dosage doesn't have to be that high.

Here are the general guidelines for the RAD 140 dosage for bodybuilding:

Beginner Dose: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dose: 15mg/day

Advanced Dose: 20mg/day

Using just a beginner dose of this selective androgen receptor modulator RAD140, one can expect to pack on roughly 10-20lbs of muscle in just 3 months, when combined with working out and dieting.

Remember that Testolone is not FDA approved for human consumption yet, but that hasn't stopped thousands of bodybuilders from buying it online safely, and having amazing RAD 140 results.

RAD 140 Cycle

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

If you're going to be using anabolic agents like the SARM RAD 140, you should know how to do it in a way where you can avoid side effects, and do it safely so you keep all of your muscle gains after.

When you take selective androgen receptor modulators like RAD-140, they bind to androgen receptors in your body, telling them to start rapidly building muscle, losing fat, and increasing protein synthesis.

This selective action is what gives SARMs their muscle mass building abilities without any side effects that people usually get from anabolic steroids (liver disease, heart attack, etc).

If you're going to take RAD140, you want to do it in "cycles" to give your body a break, time to recover, give your testosterone levels time to go back up again, and to not overload your body.

That's why when people do take Testolone for growing muscles, they take it for periods of 2-3 months, followed by an "off cycle period" of another 2-3 months. Then just rinse, wash, and repeat.

RAD 140 Before and After

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

As you can see in the pictures above, selective androgen receptor modulators like the RAD 140 SARM are extremely powerful and can completely transform your body in just a few short weeks.

In fact, after just 8 weeks of a RAD140 Testolone cycle, this guy was able to pack on a ton of muscle mass and shred a bunch of fat at the same time. He barely even looks like the same person afterwards!

Here are his cycle stats:

RAD 140 Dosage: 30mg/day

Cycle Length: 8 Weeks (60 Days)

Muscle Gained: 21 Pounds

Fat Lost: 12 Pounds

The results that you can get from selective androgen receptor modulators are pretty amazing, wouldn't you agree? With just 8 weeks of a RAD 140 cycle this guy completely transformed his entire physique.

RAD 140 Results

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

If you doubted the power of the Testolone selective androgen receptor modulator, then here's another picture to make you think again. The RAD 140 SARM is amazingly powerful at muscle building.

Shortly after consumption, it rapidly binds to androgen receptors in the body and begins sending off powerful signals, telling your body to start building stronger bones, more muscle, and shredding fat.

Here were his cycle stats:

Testolone Dosage: 20mg/day

Cycle Length: 4 Months

Muscle Gained: 26.5 Pounds

Fat Lost: 13.8 Pounds

This is the power of a selective androgen receptor modulator like RAD 140 Testolone. Not only can they completely transform your physique, but they can do it without causing many of the common side effects associated with anabolic steroids, like liver disease or prostate issues.

RAD 140 Benefits

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Out of all the body building products on the market, from medications to androgen receptor modulators SARMs, RAD 140 Testolone is one of the strongest, and has many clinical applications as a medication.

While the most obvious and apparent benefits of Testolone are helping you build massive amounts of muscle very quickly and shred fat fast, there are many other benefits most don't know of.

Here's a quick list of the RAD 140 benefits to expect:

Massive Muscle Growth

Rapidly Burning Body Fat

May Help Osteoporosis

Improves Bone Cells Density

Very Gentle on the Liver

Minimal Effects on Estrogen

Non-Steroidal by Nature

While the FDA is still overseeing the potential clinical applications and safety of androgen receptor modulators SARMs like this one, many bodybuilders around the world have simply decided to bypass the FDA, buy the drug on line, and start "researching" it for their own personal use.

RAD 140 Side Effects

While the SARM RAD 140 is still being researched to discover any sort of long-term side effects, the lack of short-term side effects is extremely promising for this androgen receptor modulator SARM.

It does tend to be mildly suppressive to testosterone levels, but that's nothing that a quick post cycle therapy medication (even over the counter test booster) can't fix. Overall, according to the clinical evidence that the FDA is overseeing with this drug, RAD140 is generally very safe.

Here's a list of known RAD 140 side effects:

Mildly Stressful on Liver

May Interact w/ Other Medications

May Negatively Affect Estrogen

Liver Damage (in extremely rare cases)

For the most part, most of the nasty side effects like liver damage, breast cancer, liver injury, and acute myocarditis are only present when individuals get fake RAD-140 on the black market, or mix it with dangerous steroids, prohormones, or other things that the FDA has not approved as a drug.

Where to Buy RAD 140 for Sale

Unless you want to get some weird side effects like drug induced liver injury or breast cancer, we highly recommend that you only buy RAD140 from verified research chemicals vendors like Chemyo.

The SARMs they sell are NOT for human consumption and are for research purposes only. So, you are perfectly free to buy as much of it as you want, without fear of breaking the law. It's for research.

Chemyo has RAD140 as well as a multitude of other SARMs available to purchase online. Dozens of customers have purchased the SARM RAD 140 from them, and have had absolutely amazing results.

READ MORE: 5 Best SARMs for Sale – Where to Buy SARMs in 2024

RAD 140 FAQ's

What Are Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators?

SARMs are a form of androgen replacement therapy that were developed through rigorous physical examination and research by a multitude of pharmaceutical companies in the 90's and early 2,000's.

Their chemical structure is quite unique, they tend to have a relatively short half life, and they have many clinical applications as medications or as a drug, that are currently being researched.

They have positive effects on muscles, bone cells, overall health, and tend to be very gentle when it comes to testosterone suppression. So gentle in fact, a PCT may not even be required.

What Are Androgen Receptors?

Androgen receptors are receptors found throughout all your muscles, and even your organs as well, like your liver, heart, intestines, and more. There are a lot of androgen receptors in your muscles however, and these are the ones that SARMs target in the body.

They selectively target the skeletal muscle receptors, while ignoring the ones in your liver and other organs, which is why they have so many positive benefits with very few side effects.

What is Drug Induced Liver Injury?

Drug induced liver injury is when an individual gets liver injury from some type of drug they are taking, and this is extremely rare with the SARM RAD 140 unless you get fake junk from the wrong company.

Getting a fake version of the SARM RAD 140 can be extremely detrimental to your health, so we would recommend you only buy the SARM RAD 140 from Chemyo, otherwise you may run into horrible side effects. Many people on Reddit report getting sent to the emergency department with acute myocarditis when they buy fake SARMs.

Be very careful with any chemical you buy online, because often they are loaded with fake junk, or even worse, just flat out anabolic androgenic steroids, which will massively damage your liver and maybe even send you to the hospital day from drug induced liver injury.

Elaborate on Clinical Cancer Research?

The chemical composition of RAD 140 Testolone was initially researched through animal studies to explore its use as one of many function promoting therapies to help cancer patients losing muscle strength, bone density, and experiencing weight loss beyond normal limits. Androgen receptor modulator RAD140 has been shown through the ACS medicinal chemistry letters that it boosts consequent prolonged erk activity and may be useful as one of several workout supplements and investigational drugs being researched to fight viral hepatitis and promote growth of new adult born neurons in patients suffering from clin breast cancer who have to undergo chemotherapy.

DISCLAIMER: SARMs are not for human consumption. This article is satire and for entertainment purposes only and is not in any way, shape, or form, to be construed as medical advice. Be sure to check with your local laws and regulations before doing anything.

Citations & Researchers

