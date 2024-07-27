One Army Soldier Killed, 3 Injured In Encounter With Terrorist In J&K's Kupwara

This incident comes a day after Kargil Vijay Diwas (File)

One soldier was killed in action and four others were injured during an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district today.

Sources said an Army post came under attack at Kumkadi near the LOC at around 2:30 am.

So far, the Army has not issued any statement on the incident. Sources say it appears to be an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT)- who were involved in multiple attacks before ceasefire understating between India and Pakistan in February 2021.

This comes a day after Kargil Vijay Diwas when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a stern warning to Pakistan and said that the Indian Army would defeat every terror challenge.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi earlier this week visited the LOC in the same area and reviewed preparedness of the forces to deal with infiltration and terrorist attacks.

Amid rising terror incidents, PM Modi last month chaired a review meeting to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and was given a full overview of the security-related situation of the Union Territory and the counter-terrorism operations being undertaken by the armed forces.

He also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

Sources told NDTV that the Prime Minister has asked the authorities to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces' counter-terror capabilities.