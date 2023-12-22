Partner Content

Selective androgen receptor modulators, or SARMs for short, are a form of "legal anabolic steroids" that have very minimal side effects, and can help users pack on slabs of lean muscle mass very fast.

In fact, unlike anabolic steroids, there are no injections required, and many selective androgen receptor modulators rival anabolic steroids such as pure testosterone in their muscle growth abilities.

Just one 3-month cycle of SARMs can help you shred off 30 pounds of fat, or pack on 30 pounds of lean muscle mass. They can help you heal faster, improve performance in the gym, and more.

Today's article will cover:

• Where to Buy SARMs for Sale

• Best SARMs for Sale in 2024

• Strongest & Most Effective SARMs

• How to Use SARMs for Bodybuilding

• Best SARMs Supplier in 2024

• ...and more

So, if you're interested in finding high quality SARMs for sale, to accelerate your muscle growth, shred off excess body fat, and even boost growth hormone levels, then keep on reading for more.

Best SARMs for Sale in 2024

Every single SARM will help you build lean muscle mass and accelerate your body's burning of fat cells, but each SARM has slightly different effects, and some are better for muscle growth vs fat loss.

Each selective androgen receptor modulator on this list was chosen for a few reasons. First off, they're all very effective and potent. Second, they all have clinical research showing they are very safe.

There are some SARMs like YK11 that are extremely strong, but lack research on potential side effects, so we decided to not include SARMs on this list unless they have been tested and shown to be largely well tolerated and safe in clinical studies.

Here are the best SARMs for sale in 2024:

1. RAD 140 (Testolone) - Best overall SARM for muscle growth and fat loss

2. Ostarine (MK-2866) - Best SARM for beginners, very safe

3. Ligandrol (LGD-4033) - Best SARM for bulking and muscle mass

4. Cardarine (GW-501516) - Best SARM for cutting and shredding fat

5. Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Best SARM for healing and faster recovery

Keep in mind, more research should be done to determine the long-term effects of these compounds, however they have all shown promise in research studies, and have been shown to be very well tolerated even by elderly cancer patients, with minimal side effects.

1. RAD 140 (Testolone) - Best Overall

RAD 140 is the best SARM overall, due to its massive versatility. According to laboratory research and clinical studies, Testolone, otherwise known as RAD 140, has numerous benefits for fitness enthusiasts.

This SARM can be used on a bulking cycle to accelerate muscle growth, it can be used on a cutting cycle to burn fat, and it can be used on a recomposition cycle to do both at the same time.

RAD 140 Benefits:

• Build Lean Muscle Mass

• Rapidly Shred Body Fat

• Increased Physical Strength

• Accelerated Protein Synthesis

• Bigger Muscle Size

Overall, RAD 140 shows promise to be one of the best performance enhancing substances on the planet, because just one cycle of great quality RAD 140 can help users pack on 20-30 pounds of muscle mass in a few months, while also burning fat and increasing overall physical performance.

Sample RAD 140 Cycle:

• Dosage: 10mg/day

• Cycle Length: 8 Weeks

• PCT Required? Yes

Most customers gain a ton of muscle on RAD 140, and notice that their endurance goes up as well. Overall, it is a phenomenal bulking and/or cutting compound that has a lot of versatility.

2. Ostarine (MK-2866) - Best for Beginners

Ostarine (MK-2866) is the best SARM for beginners, due to its incredibly high safety profile. While no SARMs for sale have been fully evaluated by the FDA for human usage, Ostarine is currently being researched to help treat medical conditions such as muscle wasting in cancer patients.

Ostarine is a phenomenal compound that has also been researched to help treat osteoporosis, because it improves your bone mineral density, making bones stronger and less likely to break or get brittle.

Ostarine Benefits:

• Accelerated Muscle Growth

• Improved Muscle Blood Flow

• Increased Bone Density

• Rapid Fat Burning

• Relatively Risk Free

Many body builders have used Ostarine to achieve their ideal physiques. While more research should be done to determine any long-term side effects of Ostarine, it's estimated that the FDA will fully legalize it for medical conditions in 2025-2026, so buy it online while you still can.

Sample Ostarine Cycle:

• Dosage: 25mg/day

• Cycle Length: 8 Weeks

• PCT Required? Yes

Ostarine does not suppress testosterone as much as RAD 140, so arguably you don't even need to use a PCT, but I always recommend a post cycle therapy to get your hormone levels back on track.

3. Ligandrol (LGD-4033) - Best for Bulking

Ligandrol is by far one of the best SARMs for sale out there, and it is especially powerful for packing on lean muscle, accelerating the growth of muscle tissue, and just bulking and strength overall.

LGD-4033, also known as Ligandrol, is typically the SARM that people take for bulking. It won't help a whole lot with fat burning, but will rapidly accelerate muscle growth and

Ligandrol Benefits:

• Rapid Muscle Growth

• Increased Blood Flow

• Faster Protein Synthesis

• Bigger Muscle Size

Many fitness enthusiasts and body builders LOVE Ligandrol, because it will help you increase muscle mass rapidly, improve bone density, and also hydrates your ligaments for less joint/ligament pain.

Most animal studies suggest that Ligandrol can help people achieve very rapid muscle growth, although obviously it depends on the quality of the SARMs products you buy online. That's why we only recommend you get it through the links here, because we've already pre-vetted these companies.

Sample Ligandrol Cycle:

• Dosage: 10mg/day

• Cycle Length: 4 Weeks

• PCT Required? Yes

One cycle like this of Ligandrol (LGD-4033) can probably help you pack on roughly 10 pounds of muscle, so long as you get your LGD 4033 from a quality company, and not one of the companies selling mislabeled products out there (there are many in the SARMs industry).

4. Cardarine (GW-501516)

Cardarine, otherwise known as GW-501516, is technically not a SARM, but rather a PPAR Delta receptor agonist, meaning it has reduced androgenic properties compared to other hepatotoxic substances.

It is sold in liquid form, for "research purposes," and it activates genes involved with metabolism, which leads to ramping up fat loss. It also has slightly anabolic properties, so it can stop muscle wasting on a cut, making it the perfect compound for a cutting cycle.

Cardarine Benefits:

• Helps Preserve Muscle While Cutting

• Rapidly Shred Fat Away

• Massively Improves Endurance

• Reduces LDL & HDL Cholesterol

Cardarine was so effective at lowering cholesterol that it was even researched to potentially treat heart disease, but after a botched study due to political reasons, research was ceased on this compound.

Animal studies show that Cardarine can improve cardiovascular endurance by a whopping 216% in literally less than 24-48 hours, which makes it an absolute life hack for any sort of endurance athlete.

Sample Cardarine Cycle:

• Dosage: 10mg/day

• Cycle Length: 8 Weeks

• PCT Required? Yes

Cardarine GW-501516 is one of the best compounds for lowering your risk of heart disease, because real quality Cardarine lowers cholesterol levels like magic and helps you burn fat as well.

5. Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Best for Healing

While Ibutamoren MK-677 is often sold alongside SARMs, testosterone, and other anabolics for sale, it is technically not a SARM. Technically, MK-677 is a growth hormone secretagogue.

This means that Ibutamoren boosts your growth hormone levels, which leads to all number of benefits, such as increased muscle gains, endurance, and especially faster healing of tendons and nerves.

MK 677 Benefits:

• Incredibly Fast Healing

• Boosts Growth Hormone

• Great for Bulking Up

• Doesn't Suppress Testosterone

One of the coolest benefits of MK-677 is that because it's growth hormone based, it doesn't suppress your testosterone levels like other SARMs would (especially the strong ones like RAD 140 or Ligandrol).

It also increases ghrelin, which helps you eat more food. This is great if you're a hard gainer, which is why plenty of hard gainers who want to bulk up and increase appetite get on an MK-677 cycle.

Sample MK-677 Cycle:

• Dosage: 25mg/day

• Cycle Length: 8 Weeks

• PCT Required? No

The only company that we trust for MK 677 for sale (and other SARMs for sale for that matter) is Chemyo, because they've been selling SARMs since 2014 and always deliver quality stuff.

Remember just one cycle of high-quality MK 677 has the potential to help you bulk up with around 30 pounds of muscle mass, maybe more maybe less depending on your genetics. MK 677 also increases insulin sensitivity, meaning it's easier to pack on muscle and bulk up.

FAQ's

Where to Buy SARMs for Sale

If you want to buy high quality SARMs, we recommend you go through Chemyo. They have fast shipping, great customer service, and their liquid SARMs are designed to maximize shelf life.

It is important to note that their SARMs are for research use only, and are not technically sold for human consumption. So, you can go over to their website, buy some of their SARMs for laboratory research use, and see for yourself.

Benefits of Chemyo SARMs:

• Great Customer Service

• Fast Shipping & Fast Delivery

• Liquid SARMs w/ Long Shelf Life

• Best SARMs Supplier in 2024

• Exceptional Purity & Great Quality

• Free Shipping on Orders Over $99+

They have fast delivery, free shipping if you order over $99 worth of SARM products, and every single one of their customers usually ends up happy. If you're not happy, they offer a full refund service, so you can conduct your SARM research knowing that they've got you covered.

In a world where dozens of SARMs companies selling mislabeled products claim they have the best compounds and highest quality SARMs out there, Chemyo is a breath of fresh air. They have a full refund policy if you don't achieve the intended research results, you're looking for.

What Are Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators?

SARMs, short for selective androgen receptor modulators, are a new type of compound for sale that has highly anabolic effects on the human body. They have very anabolic effects with minimal androgenic effects, meaning they are effectively a safer and more legal version of steroids.

The best company out there to buy SARMs from is Chemyo, as we've stated, with Amino Asylum coming in a very close second. Their SARMs are much cheaper than Chemyo, but the quality control isn't as good from the research that we have done.

Best SARM for Lean Muscle Mass and Muscle Growth?

Overall, the #1 recommended SARM on this list is RAD 140, due to its versatility as a SARM and amazing ability to help users pack on a whole ton of muscle and shred fat at the same time.

If you're purely 100% just interested in some of the best SARMs for muscle growth, Ligandrol is stronger, however.

SARMs Are for Laboratory Developmental Research Use Only

It should be clear that SARMs have not been evaluated by the FDA for long-term effects and you consume them at your own risk. That being said, millions of bodybuilders across the world have consumed SARMs with minimal side effects. If you do experience any side effects on your SARMs cycle, simply stop taking them and the side effects should cease.

DISCLAIMER: This information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. SARMs are 100% for research purposes and not for human consumption. Any purchase made from the above article is at your own risk. Always check with your local jurisdictions to ensure you are following all the laws.

